Rio Rancho students learn the importance of throwing away trash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary school students were able to learn what it really means to throw your trash away.

Students from Rio Rancho elementary took a field trip to the Rio Rancho landfill where they learned about how waste is processed and filtered.They also were taught a lesson in the importance of keeping recyclables out of the landfill.

Teachers hope to take many more trips like this in the future.