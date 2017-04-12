Panel of experts discuss how to grow IT industry in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A panel of IT experts met Wednesday to try and figure out a way to grow the industry in New Mexico.

The State Auditor says in one year, $40 million of government contracts went to out-of-state IT companies.

“This kind of thing needs to go on so we can get the workforce together and into Albuquerque to grow our economy,” Eric Lopez, Vice President of EC-Council, said.

The State Auditor’s Office plans to have similar panels in the future with other industries such as healthcare.

