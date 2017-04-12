NMSU weighs downsizing in wake of state budget cuts

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers says the university is considering merging colleges and cutting programs amid ongoing state budget cuts.

The El Paso Times reported Tuesday that Carruthers spoke about potential options for the Las Cruces-based school at a public forum this week.

His comments came after New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed the state’s entire higher education budget Friday. A special session will now be held for lawmakers to determine funding for colleges and universities as part of the state budget for the fiscal year 2018.

Carruthers is calling on business leaders to lobby legislators and Martinez to adequately fund higher education.

He says NMSU has been reorganizing its departments to be more cost efficient.

The university cut 89 vacant positions and 37 filled positions last summer.