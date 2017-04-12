NMSU student develops new device to improve cattle grazing

A student at New Mexico State University hopes to improve cattle grazing with a new device.

NMSU junior, Josiah Brooks has developed a marker system to determine feed intake in cattle.

The system will allow researchers to help with grazing management and supplementation programs that can improve cattle health.

Brooks is working with Aggie Innovation Space Innovator, and NMSU junior Jordan Glaze to develop the parts for the device.

The two are continuing to work on the prototype, but hope to test it this summer.

