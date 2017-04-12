New Mexico beats Colorado in race to approve chile license plate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorado has conceded to New Mexico in “the great chile license plate race.”

As KRQE News 13 reported last week, the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is moving ahead with its chile plate despite the governor’s veto of a special plate requiring an extra fee. That means it will be available for the same cost as a regular plate.

New Mexico beat Colorado to the punch since the bill proposing a specialty chile plate there is still sitting on the governor’s desk.

If approved, a Colorado driver would have to pay $50 for that plate.