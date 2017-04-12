Man, woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Ruidoso

By Published:
Clovis police
File photo: Clovis police

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a man and woman wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants have been taken into custody in Ruidoso.

Clovis police say 35-year-old Kim Moore and 25-year-old Dominic Carver were arrested Wednesday and are awaiting extradition from Lincoln County.

Ruidoso police responded to a cabin Monday on a domestic violence call.

They say the two suspects barricaded themselves in the structure before being arrested.

Authorities say the search for Moore has been ongoing since last December when she was convicted in Curry County District Court and then didn’t report to jail.

They say it was later learned that Moore and Carver may be together in trying to evade capture.

