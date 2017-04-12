Local youth organization gears up for spring shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local organization is gearing up for three events to benefit Albuquerque’s youth.

Warehouse 508, Albuquerque’s Youth Art and Entertainment Center, is ready to showcase their students talents.

Their first event is the Spring Showcase that will feature the projects, art and music completed by the students. Performances from youth include dance, music and videos and live art on Friday, April 14 at Warehouse 508 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Next is their Earth Day Benefit Show. Guests can enjoy eight youth performers, live art and a piñata in a safe, sober and clean environment.There’s a $5 enter fee to benefit the 508 studios. It all begins on Saturday, April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The third event is their Summer Xtreme Camp featuring a week of caving, climbing, archery, rappelling, mountain biking and water sports.

This starts Thursday, June 4 and limited space available for ages 11-17.

For more information for any of the Spring events, visit the Warehouse 508 website.

