Local music academy gearing up for summer programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local organization is making it easy for kids to enjoy a rocking summer.

Rock 101 Music Academy is offering Summer Sessions for kids who are interested in learning how to play a musical instrument or even sing. Students will be able to immersive themselves into this musical opportunity.

Kids of all ages and skill levels can to learn an instrument and collaborate in a band setting. Each Session is a week long from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., ending with a Friday evening performance.

There are 8 one-week sessions that begin Monday, June 5 and run through Tuesday, August 4.

The Young Guns groups are 6-11 years and Old School groups are 12-17 years.

To register or learn more on the Summer Sessions, visit Rock 101’s website.