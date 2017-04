ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico sat down with KRQE Sports for questions and answers. The last time we sat down with Weir was before the beginning of last season when he was head coach at New Mexico State.

Weir talks about what a difference a year makes. He also talks about recruiting and what he says is his biggest challenge as he approaches the job of leading the New Mexico Lobos for the next six years.