Las Cruces officials to hold education town hall

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The city of Las Cruces is teaming up with the local public school district to host a town hall to discuss education funding concerns in Dona Ana County.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima said Tuesday that schools in the southern New Mexico community are facing a real threat from a potential lack of funding due to actions by state officials.

The mayor called it a serious issue.

The Democrat-led Legislature and GOP Gov. Susana Martinez are locked in a standoff over the state budget, a lack of revenue and a push by some to raise taxes to fund government programs.

The town hall will be Thursday evening at Las Cruces City Hall. Las Cruces Superintendent Greg Ewing and representatives of the school board and the Dona Ana County Commission have been invited.