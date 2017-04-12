Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms are already firing over south-central NM this morning… expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the day. Central and eastern NM will be favored for storm development with the highest severe threat found over the Southeast Plains. Top threats with any developed storm turning severe will be large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Afternoon temperatures will be warm statewide with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s. Far western NM and southern CO will be too far north and west to see any significant storms.

THURSDAY: Storm chances will push farther east – lining the NM/TX stateline. Afternoon temperatures will be climb well above average statewide with the ABQ-metro area likely to see widespread low 80s.