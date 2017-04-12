John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms will continue across the southeastern corner of the state today as a weather disturbance works through. Some storms will continue to be on the strong to severe side through at least this evening. The disturbance kicks out for Thursday, but will be close enough to help fire a few more showers and storms along far eastern areas of the state.

The state as a whole will see a drying trend as temperatures continue to warm up into the holiday weekend. A back door cold front will cool the northeastern corner of the state Sunday.