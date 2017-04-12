In The Kitchen: Free Pie Wednesday At Village Inn

John Christopher, Operations Director with Village Inn, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on Free Pie Day and Easter Pies.

Free Pie Day happens on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating Village Inn restaurants. When you make a purchase, you get a free piece of fruit pie.

You can also order your pies for Easter at any location and they will be open on Easter as well. For complete details check their website or become an e-member and all the information on all their promotions will be sent straight to you.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn