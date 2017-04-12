In The Kitchen: Free Pie Wednesday At Village Inn

By Published:

John Christopher, Operations Director with Village Inn, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on Free Pie Day and Easter Pies.

Free Pie Day happens on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating Village Inn restaurants. When you make a purchase, you get a free piece of fruit pie.

You can also order your pies for Easter at any location and they will be open on Easter as well. For complete details check their website or become an e-member and all the information on all their promotions will be sent straight to you.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s