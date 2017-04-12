In The County: Great American Cleanup

By Published:

Chamar Garrison the Special Programs Coordinator with Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to be part of the Great American Cleanup.

Bernalillo County is asking for volunteers to join the Great American Cleanup, Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to clean up our community. Any groups, organizations or neighborhoods can sign up and they will be provided with all the supplies to get them cleaning. Then there will be trash drop locations around to dispose of the trash.

For complete details and to get involved, visit the BernCo events page.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s