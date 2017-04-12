In The County: Great American Cleanup

Chamar Garrison the Special Programs Coordinator with Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to be part of the Great American Cleanup.

Bernalillo County is asking for volunteers to join the Great American Cleanup, Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to clean up our community. Any groups, organizations or neighborhoods can sign up and they will be provided with all the supplies to get them cleaning. Then there will be trash drop locations around to dispose of the trash.

For complete details and to get involved, visit the BernCo events page.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County