Homeowner accidentally shoots son while trying to stop home invasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family game night took a frightening turn as police said a father accidentally shot his own son trying to stop a home invasion.

It happened last month near Ladera and Ouray. Police say Kasey Flores and his family were in the living room when 25-year-old Steven Sena started beating on their door, eventually kicking it down.

Police say the homeowner shot at Sena’s legs. The intruder, Flores and Flores’ son started fighting in the front yard when Flores’ gun went off, hitting his son.

Neighbors say the family has since moved out.

“I have two little boys that live just across the street, and two know that anybody could just walk up and try to kill or hurt you is really scary,” said a neighbor.

Sena is charged with breaking and entering.