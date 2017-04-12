Home brewers from Santa Fe to be featured on new TV show

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret New Mexico has made headway in the craft brewing industry, and now two home brewers are giving our state national attention. They’re being featured on a new TV show and its first stop is Santa Fe.

Off the beaten path in Santa Fe is where Cale Chappelle brews his passion. He enjoys the final product at his hand-built bar, Lazy Mule Saloon, but it all begins in his shop next door.

“I like to be able to read a newspaper through my beer. I like it nice and clear, crisp and clear,” Chappelle said.

The all-new TV show “Beerland” travels the country searching for the top home brewers and looking at beer’s role in shaping culture.

The show features a friendly competition between Chappelle and another local home brewer, Andy Lane.

“I moved here to New Mexico to start brewing,” Lane said. “There is an art to beer, and there is more than just slamming down a light beer.”

Lane’s creation is New Mexico-inspired.

“The only hop I used in the beer is a locally-sourced hop. It actually grows in the wild and it’s called Neomexicanus, and it’s just native to New Mexico,” Lane explained.

Whether Lane or Chappelle prevails, you’ll have to wait and see for the “Beerland” debut.

The inaugural episode is based in Santa Fe. “Beerland” premieres Thursday, April 27 on Viceland.

The winner gets to participate in a final taste-off, hoping to score a coveted brewing and distribution deal.