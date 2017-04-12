Holly Holm will return to bantamweight division to face Bethe Correia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no longer speculation. Holly Holm is returning to the bantamweight division to face Bethe Correia as the main event at UFC Fight Night Singapore on June 17.

Holm’s manager Lenny Fresquez confirmed the news to KRQE Sports Wednesday night. Holm will go into the fight with a 10-3 record.

In February, Holm suffered a controversial defeat to Germaine de Randamie for the first ever UFC Featherweight title. De Randamie threw punches after the bell in rounds two and three. The fight against Correia is already being called a must win for Holm.