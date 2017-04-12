Former Sunport Aviation Police chief wins fight over suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Aviation Police chief for the Sunport won a fight over a suspension.

In late 2015, Marshall Katz was suspended for 45 days without pay after an internal investigation found Katz had been using city resources for personal purposes. That included allowing family to park in restricted areas or sending aviation officers to handle calls for his friends away from the airport.

Wednesday, a personnel board heard from both the city and Katz’s attorney over the suspension issue.

The mayor’s office says the personnel board voted to reduce Katz’s suspension retroactively from 45 days to 15. That means the city will pay Katz nearly $10,000 in back pay he missed during that suspension.

Katz hasn’t worked for the city since last March, but he’s still on the city’s payroll which his attorney says will last until July 2018, collection pay from unused sick and vacation time.

That’s allowed Katz to collect more than $100,000 so far without working a single hour on the job.

The Albuquerque Police Department is now overseeing Aviation Police.