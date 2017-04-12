Eastern New Mexico regents choose new president

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents has chosen a new president from among five finalists.

The regents voted unanimously Wednesday to offer J.S. “Jeff” Elwell of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga the post. Portales radio station KENW reports that he accepted a three-year contract with an annual salary of $230,000.

Elwell will take over later this summer once current president Steven G. Gamble retires.

Elwell will be in charge of the main campus in Portales as well as campuses in Roswell and Ruidoso.

At Tennessee, Elwell is currently dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, overseeing 15 departments and affiliated groups and a budget of $42 million in state and private funds.

