Duke City Events for Mid April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep the whole family busy from bacon, gymnastics and zoo fun.

Fifty local restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and gourmet food companies are serving up everything bacon at this year’s Southwest Bacon Festival. This all begins Saturday, April 15 at the Balloon Fiesta Park from 11 a.m. until 5 a.m. Those under 12 are free and General Admission is $8.

Get your local fresh food from over 50 produce vendors and food artisans offering over 2-dozen products at the Downtown Growers Market. The market will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Robinson Park. This is a free event.

The top gymnasts from the women’s region three will compete for a championship at this years USA Gymnastics Level 7 Region 3 Championships. This is a three day event that begins Thursday, April 13 and ends Saturday, April 15 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Adults pay $10 per session or can purchase a $25 day pass.

Learn interesting facts about ocean species and their nighttime behavior by sleeping next to sharks at the Aquarium Overnight event. Play games, make crafts, visit the touch pool and even enjoy an ocean film fest in the theatre on Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. through Saturday, April 15 at 8 a.m. at the ABQ Bio Park Aquarium for $30.

For more information on any of the above events, visit the ABQ 365 website.