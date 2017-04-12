Deputies arrest suspect in East Mountains burglary turned murder

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Torrance County deputies have made one arrest in the burglary turned murder in the East Mountains.

The Torrance County Sheriff says he’s a 17-year-old boy from the area but at this point is not releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.

The teen and another are accused of killing a homeowner off Highway 217 and Gonzales Road on Thursday night or Friday morning after breaking in and finding her home alone.

The sheriff says they do have an idea of who the second teen is, but they’re still working to get him into custody. In the meantime, they are taking measures to protect the community.