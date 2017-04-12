Attorneys for Tai Chan call murder investigation into question

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The defense for a former Santa Fe County deputy charged in the murder of his partner is asking that charges against him be dismissed.

Tai Chan shot and killed Jeremy Martin in a Las Cruces hotel in October 2014. Chan claims it was self-defense.

Chan’s first trial ended with a hung jury. He is scheduled to be retried on April 28.

However, Chan’s attorneys have recently called into question the validity and the legitimacy of the investigation by the Las Cruces Police Department.

In a letter from the District Attorney to the Las Cruces Police Chief, the DA claims the police department “intentionally refused to share critical information in a pending and active prosecution with my office,” in regards to the Tai Chan case.

Court documents also claim that photos and messages found on Jeremy Martin’s phone, “revealed crippling evidence of Jeremy Martin’s secretive, alter ego life.”

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have much more tonight at 10 p.m.