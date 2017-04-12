Boutique starts ‘Shop Like You Give a Beep’ campaign to help save business



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last six weeks, construction for the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus system has intensified for businesses just east of Broadway.

Now, the owners of The Octopus and the Fox said they’ll be forced to shut their doors if business stays where it is.

“It’s not only effecting our sales drastically, it’s so hard to be in here working when there are machines shaking the building all day long,” Belita Clover said.

Clover said business is down nearly 60 percent.

“Last year was so great and we had savings. I was looking forward to using that to better the business and now we’re just using that to stay alive,” she said.

So, Clover and co-business owner Collin Troy started a unique campaign: The Shop Like You Give a Beep Campaign.

“We wanted to not only raise the funds to keep the store open, but to have a campaign really start supporting all local businesses on Central, so we came up with our ART survival gear,” Troy said.

The more you donate, the more survival gear you get, like t-shirts and totes.

Everything inside the boutique is hand-crafted, it’s one reason Clover and Troy said they would be devastated to close the doors on a six-year-old business.

“Over 40 local artists sell their work here,” Clover said. “It’s all made in New Mexico and they’re all my friends. Everything is made with love.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city. It said it continues to offer free marketing, websites and financial consulting to small businesses like The Octopus and the Fox.

In fact, the business has its own billboard and website, but co-owners Clover and Troy said that hasn’t been enough.

“None of that marketing or what we’ve gotten changes the fact that you can’t get into the store,” Troy said.

The shop is trying to raise $8,800 during the next month. If it doesn’t reach the goal, all the money will be refunded.