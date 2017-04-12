Board still undecided if Albuquerque officer will get his job back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s personnel board is expected to continue its discussion on whether a former Albuquerque Police Officer can have his job back.

This comes after the board voted to give Jeremy Dear his job back with suspension over a year ago, which the city is fighting.

APD fired dear in 2014 for repeatedly failing to turn on his body cam during use of force encounters.

The board voted three to two to give him his job back, for next year.

Since then the board has lost two members.

Now the board is asking a judge for 90 days to see if they need to vote again.

The judge also requested more details on the case.

The board is expected to continue its discussion on Dear Wednesday.