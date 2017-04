ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies say they just caught a couple who has been terrorizing Taos.

Martin Rivera, 21, is believed to have carjacked an elderly man Tuesday at the Rancho de Taos Post Office.

Authorities say he was on the run with 16-year-old Joanne Montoya. The two were caught Wednesday night in Albuquerque.

Deputies say Rivera had a gun.