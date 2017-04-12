Around Town: Garden Centers With Yelp

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to explore the world of garden centers with us.

Yelpers recommend two places to go to satisfy your green thumb. The first, Rehms is located on Central near San Mateo and has a knowledgeable staff on our local environment. Also, Alameda Greenhouse, located on Alameda, has been a staple in the North Valley fro years.

This week Yelp is volunteering at a terrific nonprofit organization in the South Valley called Mandy’s. They are asking for your help to clean up the running farm they use to teach students with disabilities. If you are looking for a unique Easter Egg Hunt, try Mama’s Minerals.

