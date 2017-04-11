Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: East Mountain death deemed a homicide

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. An East Mountain neighborhood is on edge after the death of a woman was deemed a homicide and the suspects still haven’t been arrested. The Torrance County sheriff said the woman who was in her 50s was home alone when two burglars came in to rob the place and something went wrong leaving the woman dead. Authorities say the suspects are two 17-year-old boys tied to nearly a dozen home burglaries. The sheriff says deputies are taking steps to protect the community until the two suspects can be arrested.

2. Students at a San Bernardino elementary school will be kept home for the next two days. This as police investigate the murder-suicide that left one of their teachers dead. An eight-year-old boy was also killed and another student was injured. Police now say 53-year-old Cedric Anderson checked in at the school office saying he had something for his estranged wife then walked into the classroom and shot 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith in front of her students. He then killed himself. Stray bullets hit the two children.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will be a touch warmer than what we felt Monday – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s across the region.

4. Lobo Basketball now has their next head coach. ESPN is reporting that the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State Head Coach Paul Weir have agreed to a six-year deal. Weir led the Aggies to a 28-6 season and the NCAA tournament in his first year as head coach with the Aggies.

5. A father’s plea to the community is answered. Almost two decades ago a teen couple was murdered during the Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayo. Recently, a scholarship in their name was short $2,000. The families have now raised nearly $2,800 through a GoFundMe page.

