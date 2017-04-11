Talking Tech: Recent IT Contracting Audit

Nyika Allen, President & CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on a recent IT audit.

A recent Transparency Report created by the Office of the State Auditor examined government procurement in the information technology industry. The IT industry had the highest proportion of reported out-of-state contracting of any industry in Fiscal Year 2015.

They found that 40 of the 48 million contract dollars, used in IT were issued to companies out of the state of New Mexico. The state now has to continue to track and establish goal toward making state purchases.

There is an event on Wednesday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., where State Auditor Tim Keller will present the details of the audit. You can get tickets to this event and more information about Tech in New Mexico, visit their website. Read the final report online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living