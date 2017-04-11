Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting allegedly had drugs in car

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details may shed some light on why a man ran from State Police before an officer shot him.

State Police pulled over Stephen Thompson on I-40 near Gallup on Friday. Police say Thompson got out of the car, then jumped back in. The officer also jumped in the car.

Investigators say Thompson took off down the interstate, while a woman in the backseat attacked the officer.

That officer shot Thompson in the stomach. He survived.

KRQE News 13 has learned Thompson had 50 pounds of pot in the car.

