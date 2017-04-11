Santa Fe man gets jail time for seventh DWI

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Santa Fe man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for his seventh drunken driving conviction.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 63-year-old Paul Heidel was also given a one-year suspended jail sentence on Monday and five years of probation.

Heidel had been convicted of driving while intoxicated in February.

Authorities say they found Heidel in 2015 passed out behind the wheel of his pickup truck, which was parked outside of his ex-wife’s house.

Court documents say Heidel’s blood-alcohol level had been twice the legal limit.

Heidel’s driver’s license has been revoked. He can petition the court in five years to get it back.

Heidel’s attorney says his client’s last DWI conviction was a decade ago.