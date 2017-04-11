Santa Fe man facing charges after passenger’s death in suspected DWI crash

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing vehicular homicide charges for a suspected DWI crash.

Police say 24-year-old Dominic Friedlein was making a left turn Sunday night at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and San Mateo when he crashed into a family of three.

His passenger, Stefan Siegmann, died on scene. A mother and her 7-year-old son who were in the other car were also injured.

According to a criminal complaint, Friedlein admitted to drinking three beers.

He also told police, “someone else should’ve drove. I ruined my life today.”

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s