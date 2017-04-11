Santa Fe man facing charges after passenger’s death in suspected DWI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing vehicular homicide charges for a suspected DWI crash.

Police say 24-year-old Dominic Friedlein was making a left turn Sunday night at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and San Mateo when he crashed into a family of three.

His passenger, Stefan Siegmann, died on scene. A mother and her 7-year-old son who were in the other car were also injured.

According to a criminal complaint, Friedlein admitted to drinking three beers.

He also told police, “someone else should’ve drove. I ruined my life today.”