ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised nearly $900,000 since announcing her candidacy for governor. That’s according to a campaign finance report filed Monday.

The Democrat was the first to throw her hat in the ring.

Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run again because of term limits.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas is expected in the coming weeks to decide whether he will run.