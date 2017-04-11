Police searching for Taos carjacking suspect

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching in northern New Mexico for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.

Martin Rivera, 21, is wanted on several warrants. Rivera is also believed to have carjacked an elderly man Tuesday from the Ranchos de Taos Post Office.

Police believe Rivera is with 16-year-old Joanne Montoya. The pair are suspects in two cases out of Taos, including a stabbing last week in the Smith’s parking lot, as well as an armed robbery Monday at Walmart.

Rivera isn’t hard to miss with his facial tattoos, which include a music note under his eye.