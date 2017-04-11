Police searching for Taos carjacking suspect

By Published:
Martin Rivera and Joanne Montoya

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching in northern New Mexico for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.

Martin Rivera, 21, is wanted on several warrants. Rivera is also believed to have carjacked an elderly man Tuesday from the Ranchos de Taos Post Office.

Police believe Rivera is with 16-year-old Joanne Montoya. The pair are suspects in two cases out of Taos, including a stabbing last week in the Smith’s parking lot, as well as an armed robbery Monday at Walmart.

Rivera isn’t hard to miss with his facial tattoos, which include a music note under his eye.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s