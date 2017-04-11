Police: Man found dead at Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a northeast Albuquerque motel.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting Tuesday at the Motel 76 located at 2007 Candelaria RD NE. When officers arrived they found the man but police say it is not clear how he died.

APD says it appears the man was possibly shot but they are trying to determine if this was the cause of death.

At this time police have not said if they have any suspects in custody or if they are searching for anyone.

The man’s identity has not been released.