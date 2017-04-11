Police arrest man connected to street gang, accused of burglary



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old was supposed to appear in court to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment, but instead he bolted and ended up getting into more trouble with Albuquerque police.

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers caught up with Kevin Golladay after neighbors caught him and two others breaking into a 80-year-old man’s home.

The incident occurred two weeks after a grand jury indicted 15 alleged members of a street gang. All of them are connected to high profile crimes that happened in the metro.

“The lesson of today’s action should be clear, we are dedicated, we are organized,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said.

Golladay is one of the 15, but police said that didn’t stop him from breaking the law again.

“That’s something that we’ve been in fear of this entire time,” Officer Fred Duran said. “We’ve been working on this case and these guys are out on the streets doing additional crimes while we’re waiting for a pending court case to go through.”

During his announcement, Torrez promised the city of Albuquerque justice.

“This new DA, he’s not messing around with these kids. He wants these kids to pay for what they’re doing,” Officer Duran said.

According to court documents, Golladay was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. The 21-year-old never showed, so a judge put out a warrant for his arrest.

Not before officers caught up with him Monday afternoon when they responded to a home burglary near Central Avenue and Carlisle.

The elderly homeowner wasn’t home at the time, but neighbors told police they saw three people pull up to the house in a black SUV. According to the criminal complaint, the “subjects gained entry to the residence and were loading items into the vehicle.”

When police arrived, they arrested Golladay, Daviana Martinez, 23, and Veronica Martinez, 30.

Golladay is still behind bars on a no bond hold for the grand jury indictment.