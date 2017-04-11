New sculpture unveiled outside of Rape Crisis Center in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new sculpture now sits outside the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

The bronze sculpture called “Byrd Ryders” was dedicated during a special ceremony Tuesday.

County leaders hope the strength and beauty conveyed in the sculpture will empower those who go to the center.

“The bronze material exhibits the same grace and strength reflected of the horse and bird. I hope one day our soldiers are free to feel the strength to run free and enjoy the wind in their face,” artist Enrico Embroli said.

The sculpture is funded by the county’s art program.

