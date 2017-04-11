New report ranks Albuquerque 22nd in nation for elevated smog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report is out about air pollution in New Mexico and across the country.

Environment New Mexico Research and Policy Center’s report shows how many days several cities in each state had elevated smog and particulate matter pollution in 2015.

Albuquerque ranked 22nd in the nation for days with elevated smog. Albuquerque also had the most in the state with 113 days, followed by Las Cruces with 112.

“In a place like Albuquerque we don’t generally see a lot of smog, we don’t necessarily know that it’s there, but it’s still affecting our health,” said Hannah Perkins, Environment New Mexico organizer.

Environment New Mexico hopes this report with help defend and build upon improvements in air quality through the Clean Air Act.