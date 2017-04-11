Moisture from the east and a weather disturbance from the west will combine to spread showers across eastern New Mexico on Wednesday. Albuquerque will be right on the edge of the storm action. We could pick up a few showers early on Wednesday before clearing skies rule the day by Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for showers will remain across the east tomorrow night before we see scattered storms on Thursday across eastern New Mexico. Temperature should hit the 80s across most of the state late this week.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges