Moisture from the east and a weather disturbance from the west will combine to spread showers across eastern New Mexico on Wednesday. Albuquerque will be right on the edge of the storm action. We could pick up a few showers early on Wednesday before clearing skies rule the day by Wednesday afternoon. The best chance for showers will remain across the east tomorrow night before we see scattered storms on Thursday across eastern New Mexico. Temperature should hit the 80s across most of the state late this week.

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast