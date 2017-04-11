Local ranch makes big donation to Albuquerque food bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local ranch made a big donation Tuesday to help fight hunger in New Mexico.

Galloping Grace Youth Ranch delivered about 1,500 pounds of pork to Roadrunner Food Bank.

The two non-profits have an ongoing partnership. Instead of tossing out unusable food, Roadrunner sends the leftovers to the youth ranch to feed its livestock. In turn, the ranch then donates the meat from the animals it raises to Roadrunner Food Bank.

“I never have enough proteins to distribute ever, so their contribution is one of the most valuable contributions that we can have,” said Teresa Johansen with the Roadrunner Food Bank.

Roadrunner Food Bank serves an estimated 70,000 people across the state every week.