Local coffee shop hosts brew method classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local coffee shop is hosting brewing classes all for a good cause.

Red Rock Roasters, a family-owned specialty coffee house, is providing a sensory experiential learning class for those who enjoy a good cup of joe.

The Brew Methods Class will teach students how to brew the same coffee different ways and all proceeds go to The Café Femenino Foundation.

The Café Femenino Foundation benefits women who made a decision to try to improve their own lives through their work with coffee production.

For information on the Brew Methods Classes, visit Red Rock Roasters website.