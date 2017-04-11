Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will be a touch warmer than what we felt Monday – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s across the region. We’ll begin the day with plenty of sunshine before increasing cloud cover takes over. Gulf moisture will continue to stream in over eastern NM through the day. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Gulf moisture and lift provided by a crossing disturbance will help fuel spotty to scattered storms and showers east of the Central Mountains. There is the potential for some of these storms to turn severe – threats: hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Please make sure you are staying weather aware given the severe storm potential. Afternoon highs will climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s statewide.

THURSDAY: Spotty to scattered storms are once again possible across eastern NM. Those farther to the west can expect drier conditions and warm temperatures.