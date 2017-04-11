John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Moisture will work into the eastern half of the state tonight and Wednesday. At the same time, a weather disturbance will cross over the state, acting as a trigger for a few showers and storms. The southeast will have the deepest moisture and the best shot at showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque metro area will have some moisture to work with and will have the best shot at getting a few showers and storms early Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms will linger across the southeast through the rest of the week. Wednesday will be the most active day with the possibility of severe storms, with fewer storms Thursday and Friday. The entire state dries and warms for Easter weekend.