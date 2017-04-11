In the Kitchen: Easter Brunch At The Pueblo Cafe

David Ruiz, Executive Chef from the Pueblo Harvest Cafe in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Easter Brunch and make a Carne Asada Roasted Petite Filet, Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and Charred Heirloom Cauliflower.

The Easter Brunch will feature over 30 homemade dishes, such as all-day breakfast entrees, an omelet station, pasta station, carving station, and various desserts, including their famous Pueblo Pies, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Chef Ruiz prepared one of the selections being offered at the brunch, Carne Asada Roasted Petite Filet, Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and Charred Heirloom Cauliflower.

Ingredients:

Petite Filet

Carne Asada Marinade

Sweet Potatoes

Cauliflower

Shallots

Garlic

For reservations and more information visit their website or Facebook.

