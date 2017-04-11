For Your Education: National American University

Jill Kissinger, Albuquerque Campus Director, and Scott Turncliff, Albuquerque West Campus Director, both from National American University, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the start to summer classes, transfer credits and military tuition rates.

Registration for summer classes in going on now, getting ready for classes which start on June 6th. The credits earned at NAU are transferable to other accredited schools. Students who have credits from another institution, they can come in and have their credits reviewed for transfer. They are offer tuition benefits to military members, their dependents.

To start your education to a new career, stop by either campus or visit them online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University