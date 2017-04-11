For The Family: Traditional Teachings Camp At The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Bettina Sandoval, Cultural Education Specialist at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their ‘Traditional Teachings Camp.’

From May 22 through the 26th, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is hosting a camp for adults who want to learn about Pueblo culture.

Participants will paint their own pottery, practice traditional gardening, and bake bread and cookies in outdoor Horno ovens, through workshops led by experts from Tesuque, Acoma, Zuni, and Taos Pueblos.

On Friday they will host a trip to Acoma Pueblo to visit the Sky City Cultural Center and Haak’u Museum and take a guided tour of the Pueblo.

Registration is open online now through Friday, May 12, for the week-long camp starting on Monday, May 22. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit their website or Facebook for more information.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Indian Pueblo Cultural Center