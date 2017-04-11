Fiesta scheduled to honor women of film

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city event has been planned all to celebrate women.

The New Mexico Women in Film (NMWIF) is hosting a quadri-city Film Fiesta to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Members creativity, vision and artistry of their film work will be showcased.

The ultimate goal of the fiesta is building the film community throughout New Mexico.

The Fiesta will take place in Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe beginning Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23.

The Fiesta will take place every two years.

For more information on the NMWIF Fiesta, visit the NMWIF website.