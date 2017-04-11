Explora hosting camps for all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora is a museum that is described as, part science center and part kids museum, offers fun interactive events throughout the month for all ages.

The museum is hosting Youth Apprentice Programs where kids ages 12 to 15 can learn the “ins” and “outs” of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Students can explore the STEM topics in depth while experimenting and learning facilitation skills.

For the younger kiddo’s there’s the Vernal Holiday Camp. Students will spend their day off from school tinkering, experimenting and building with a variety of materials in this Makers Camp for grades K through fifth.

For more information on these events or more, visit Explora’s website.