ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Basketball now has their next head coach.

ESPN is reporting that the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State Head Coach Paul Weir have agreed to a six-year deal.

Weir led the Aggies to a 28-6 season and the NCAA tournament in his first year as head coach with the Aggies.

A press conference is expected for Tuesday.

