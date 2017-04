CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of two murdered New Mexico teens have raised enough money for their memorial scholarship, and then some.

Ricky Martinez, 17, and Karen Castenon, 17, were killed while on the pilgrimage to Santuario de Chimayo back in 2000.

On Monday, Martinez’s father told KRQE News 13 he had to quickly raise $2,000 to keep it going. So, he set up a GoFundMe account.

At last check, it surpassed its $1,900 goal by more than $1,000.