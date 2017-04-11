Bernalillo County looks to balance 2018 budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will be meeting with all county department heads on Tuesday morning to explore options in balancing the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. Currently, the county is facing a nearly $20 million shortfall.

County officials say it’s all about looking for options to make cuts, but not compromising safety. In March, Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca told KRQE News 13 that costs are up and income is flat.

In the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, some of the problems they site for the shortfall stem from a drop in funding from the state and federal governments.

Some other cost-cutting measures have been outlined in the agenda and it appears that a cost of living increase is out while an increase in health plan costs are up. One other concern for the county is at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Costs to operate the facility make up nearly a quarter of the county’s budget. The inmate population at MDC is down considerably, but commissioners say they haven’t seen costs go down.

Some suggestions to offset costs include furlough days for county workers and tax increases to gross receipts and property taxes.

The final budget is scheduled to go back to commissioners by April 25 with a final approval from the state by June.